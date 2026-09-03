Court verdicts raise serious question on coercive use of law

Two recent judicial interventions should concern anyone who believes that the State must be firm in dealing with disorder but equally careful in dealing with dissent. The Allahabad High Court’s decision to cancel the detention of student and activist Aakriti Chaudhary under the National Security Act raises questions about how the police built their case. Chaudhary was accused of instigating stone-pelting and arson during the Noida workers’ protest this April, but the State could not immediately produce the video it claimed established her role. The court also pointed out several procedural lapses in the sequence of her arrest and the manner of issuing notices. It described the State’s version as a “concocted story” and even ordered compensation.

Similar concerns are reflected on a wider scale in the Supreme Court’s intervention in the cases arising from student protests during July 20-25. It ordered the closure of FIRs connected to the protests lodged around the country and barred fresh cases from being opened. At the same time, it allowed proceedings against those identified as having serious criminal antecedents. That distinction is important. The court did not say that students are immune from criminal law. It held that bona fide participation in a protest cannot by itself justify treating a young person as accused and putting their future at risk.