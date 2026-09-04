Telangana government steadies ship, need eyes on horizon

As the Congress celebrates 1,000 days in office in Telangana, it has several achievements to count. But, as happens so often with the party, the headlines are crowded with news of the party emerging from yet another internal tussle. When the Congress came back to power in the state in late 2023 after a decade in wilderness, it rode high on public expectations and aspirations. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his team quickly waived crop loans up to ₹2 lakh, introduced free bus rides for women, focused on infrastructure, housing for the poor, distribution of new ration cards and refined fine rice, and drafted a plan for development. Reddy’s brainchild HYDRAA went on a spree of demolishing encroachments in Hyderabad that invited both praise and criticism.

Similarly, the government’s focus on artificial intelligence, upgrading industrial training institutes, establishing new schools and attracting investment has been a work in progress, with some tangible results thus far. Nonetheless, the party’s celebrations have been clouded by a controversy involving firebrand leader Konda Surekha, who was dropped from the Cabinet for indiscipline. Similar action had to be taken against Chinna Reddy, a long-time party loyalist and vice-chairman of the State Planning Board. The move was inevitable given the way Surekha’s family was damaging the credibility of the party and the CM.