Big announcements must promptly be followed by House debate and scrutiny

The return of Rule 110 to the centre of Tamil Nadu’s political conversation raises a question about how it is being used. Successive governments have taken its help to place policy announcements before the Assembly without immediate debate.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has now made major expenditure announcements under that rule, including an integrated Assembly and Secretariat complex at ₹1,200 crore, an ₹11,000-crore urban infrastructure programme, including a ₹4,800-crore desalination plant, a crop-loan waiver involving ₹6,220 crore, a semiconductor park, logistics and finance hubs, and many more. Rule 110 permits a minister to make a statement on a matter of public importance, but provides for no debate on the statement when it is made. The government can therefore set out its decisions and plans in the House without having to immediately answer questions from the Opposition on their cost, priorities or implementation.

The responsibility of the legislature assumes greater significance when announcements involve substantial expenditure. The government has drawn attention to Tamil Nadu’s difficult financial position. Its first budget has emphasised fiscal repair, while the debt and liabilities have been put at ₹13.18 lakh crore. The government has sought to present austerity and financial discipline as necessary to restore the state’s finances. At the same time, it is announcing projects and welfare measures involving thousands of crores.

There is no contradiction between fiscal repair and spending on development or welfare. Nor does a Rule 110 statement itself sanction expenditure. But the juxtaposition raises a question about whether fiscal commitments are insulated from opposition’s oversight. If the government is asking the state to accept austerity, the Assembly is entitled to examine how new commitments will be financed, prioritised and accommodated within stretched finances.