The right way for CPI(M): Own failures, face reality

There's a lesson or two in an election defeat, but only for those willing to learn. The first step is admitting defeat and the second, identifying factors responsible. However, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Keralam seems divided on this front. While some hold the state leadership liable for the loss in the election, others blame all but the party, and a few haven’t come to terms with the will of the people yet, believing instead in an evil conspiracy to undermine the Left. The differences underscore the fissures within and signal the potential for a looming power struggle.

The CPI(M) national leadership, following a review of the election outcome, urged the state leadership to acknowledge its failures. The Central Committee held the state leadership responsible for administrative and political missteps, including poor candidate selection, insufficient representation of women, youth and minorities, and failure to heed directives for disciplinary action against errant leaders. This sharp critique should have prompted a much-needed revamp of leadership or, at the very least, a noticeable shift in behaviour. However, what emerged instead was obstinacy in recognising weaknesses and confronting ground realities.

Recently, Pinarayi Vijayan, former CM and current leader of the opposition, sought to place the onus of defeat on a Congress-BJP plot to weaken the CPI(M), “opportunism” of some party leaders who rebelled and contested—successfully—against official candidates, and Left Democratic Front voters adopting a wrong approach influenced by propaganda. This tendency to cast blame on political adversaries, dissenters and voters indicates what’s wrong with the CPI(M). Vijayan and those loyal to him would like to believe the party did nothing wrong.