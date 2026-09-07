Constant vigil needs to enforce building rules

How long can Delhi continue to treat building and fire safety matters to be addressed post mortem? The collapse of a student accommodation in Satya Niketan on Sunday, where renovation and basement work was reportedly underway, is another reminder of how poorly regulation works in the national capital. It has now emerged that the building did not have construction sanctions and a fire safety certificate. As a result, seven lives have been lost, while five others were injured. The first question is why such a building was allowed to operate. The Delhi High Court correctly expressed concern about the regulatory practices of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

This is not the first such case. In May, six people died when an unauthorised building collapsed in Saidulajab. An inquiry found that the MCD knew about illegal construction, failed to act on complaints and fabricated inspection records. In June, 23 people died in a fire at a Malviya Nagar bed-and-breakfast that was authorised for six rooms, but was running 26 rooms without a fire licence. The Mundka fire in 2022 killed 27 people. The Karol Bagh hotel fire in 2019 killed 17 people.

There have been committees, inquiries and recommendations after these incidents. In June, the Supreme Court’s amicus curiae asked for directions to municipal authorities to conduct structural audits and seal or demolish illegal structures. After the Malviya Nagar fire, the government announced committees to survey and seal unsafe buildings. Delhi’s disaster management plans also called for identifying vulnerable buildings and enforcing construction regulations.