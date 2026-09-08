Court order underlines duty of restraint in applying Executive power

Power must answer to the law. That is the larger significance of the Allahabad High Court’s criticism of the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration over the preventive detention of student-activist Akriti Chaudhary. The immediate issue is the invocation of the National Security Act without, in the court’s assessment, sufficient material to justify so grave a curtailment of liberty. The court’s observations on the administration were unusually strong, describing its conduct as an “Orwellian dystopia”. The remark is a reminder of the responsibility that accompanies the considerable powers vested in a district magistrate.

Chaudhary’s case is part of the larger story of protests over paper leaks, amid growing disquiet among students including over the offhand “cockroach” remark. The July protests were followed by allegations of excessive police force. The Supreme Court subsequently intervened and directed the withdrawal of FIRs against the students.

The episode raises a larger question about the manner in which State power is exercised when citizens challenge authority. Laws such as the NSA confer extraordinary powers on the Executive precisely because circumstances may sometimes demand exceptional action. But the greater the power, the greater the obligation to establish that its use is necessary and proportionate. It therefore demands the highest degree of scrutiny and restraint.