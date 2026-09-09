A little silence, please: Authorities must act as noise taking lives

What could be more shockingly symptomatic of India’s noise pollution epidemic than a violent mob silencing a musician who protested loudness? The death of Chongtham Vikram Singh, a Manipuri musician in Delhi, at the hands of a mob that included an adolescent boy is the latest extreme manifestation of a growing disregard for the health and peace of others among Indians who equate celebration with loud noise. The disturbing irony in Singh’s case was compounded by the silence of his neighbours as he was chased and beaten near his apartment.

The 47-year-old musician’s death was not an isolated incident. Loud music has become de rigueur at private functions and communal festivals, while complaints against it are increasingly provoking violent reactions. Last week, 45-year-old Satish Sharma succumbed to injuries sustained after he was pushed down a staircase following his complaint about loud music from a neighbour’s house in Noida. Pune-based civic activist Vidyanand Bapat was assaulted on camera after complaining about loud DJ music during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Several instances of mob violence were also reported during recent Kanwariya yatras against those protesting ear-splitting music played on stacked sound systems.