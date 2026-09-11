Make space for film lovers of all means

The Thiruvananthapuram mayor’s recent exclamation—“A movie ticket for ₹200 and popcorn for ₹500!”—has reignited a much-needed discussion about the exorbitant cost a family incurs when it decides to watch a movie at a theatre. While questioning the hefty prices of what’s sold inside, Mayor V V Rajesh also called out the restrictions on carrying in food and drinking water from outside. Thankfully, he did not stop at that and directed all theatres in the city to ensure clean drinking water dispensers near entrances and exits. Cinema halls have also been warned against stopping parents from bringing essential food items for young children. The mayor has given theatre owners 15 days to act on these fronts.

It’s true that multiplexes have changed the movie-going experience. The transition from single-screen halls to multiplex screening has also raised operational costs, which theatre owners try to recoup with overpriced food and beverages. But none of these should cost so high that they would burn holes in the pockets of film lovers.