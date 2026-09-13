Bigger BRICS test now: Turning Global South weight into influence

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted after marathon negotiations, is a diplomatic win for India—and a test of BRICS’ evolving relevance. Despite differences over West Asia, members found common ground on restraint, civilian protection, sovereignty, diplomacy and nuclear safety.

Importantly, the declaration reasserts BRICS’ ambition to reshape global governance, amplify the Global South and deepen cooperation across finance, trade, technology and development. That sets the stage for the harder task: delivering results.

As BRICS expands and its economic and political weight grows, its credibility will increasingly depend on whether it can build institutions that deliver practical gains. The central question is whether an increasingly diverse grouping can turn collective weight into strategic capacity without demanding political uniformity from its members. That means moving faster on the architecture of a more resilient global economy.

Cross-border payments, greater use of local currencies, development finance, investment platforms, insurance and financial safety nets are no longer abstract ideas. They are responses to a world of unilateral sanctions, tariff shocks, supply-chain disruptions and financial volatility. The challenge is to make these mechanisms interoperable, commercially viable and accessible enough to matter beyond government statements.