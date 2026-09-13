Language policy must reflect India's realities

The Supreme Court’s query last month on whether English should be placed in the non-native language basket prompted the government to raise its guard last week. The question arose in the context of the CBSE’s directive to implement the three-language formula from this academic session. The Board’s May 15 circular made it mandatory for students to study three languages, at least two of them Indian. Those wanting to study a foreign language could take it as a third or additional fourth language. Relegating English to a third language was problematic, as was the short notice for implementing the order. When petitioners challenging the Board’s directive sought clarity from the Bench on English’s status last week, the CBSE opposed the request.

As things stand, English is at the intersection of aspiration and national pride. Phasing it out by degrees could hardly have been the policy’s subtext, as that boat sailed long ago. While Macaulay’s colonial design to create a class of Anglicised intermediaries is undisputed, India has outgrown that purpose. Decades after Independence, English continues alongside Hindi for official purposes, having withstood attempts to displace it with Hindi, as resistance from the South was too strong to ignore. It has become a political bulwark against language imposition. It is embedded in the Constitution and higher judiciary, and remains central to litigation, science and technology. Proficiency in English opens doors to higher education and better job prospects. India’s software boom benefitted from its large pool of English-speaking talent.