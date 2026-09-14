Isro's challenge: Indian space station as ISS successor

Isro is not alone in the fray. Vast Space, an American company, plans to launch its first commercial space station, Haven 1, in 2027 as a precursor to larger modular artificial-gravity habitats. Although Isro has nine years before the scheduled BAS launch, much needs to be done in the intervening period. Gaganyaan, India’s first manned space mission, is scheduled in early 2027. Isro has already demonstrated autonomous orbital docking and undocking capability in January-April 2025, but has not yet tried it in a live mission using operational-scale capsules. This application will be crucial while assembling the BAS in space, and in ferrying astronauts and equipment to and from it. This technology will also be vital for the Chandrayaan-4 lunar soil sample mission in 2027-28.

The first of BAS’s five modules, weighing 10 tonnes and costing about ₹1,760 crore, is expected to be launched in 2028. Now is the time for developing heavy-lift launchers, and for honing skills in docking-undocking, astronauts’ spacewalk, sustainable power transfer and survival in microgravity, alongside carving out a robust research system for offering scientists freedom and on-board database access. This is a challenge Isro must meet to realise the dream of making its space station an ideal successor to the ISS.