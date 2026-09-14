Law must keep apace as deepfake quality and quantity zoom

An AI-generated video in which Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan is seen dancing along with Kerala State Electricity Board employees has created a brouhaha with implications far beyond the state. By the time Instagram owner Meta pledged on Monday to restrict access to the video, it had been seen by crores of users; copies of it are still attracting views online. It has been shared at a time the state is reeling under a severe power shortage.

Satheesan declared his surprise and shock at the near-perfect rendition in the artificially-created video. He even made light of it, saying his AI avatar danced better than actor Mohanlal and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Jokes apart, the incident refocuses attention on an increasingly pertinent question: are Indian laws keeping up with ever-evolving AI usage?

The Kerala CM is the latest in a long line of Indian public figures whose deepfakes have confused, entertained and enraged viewers at the same time. It did not help when some official X handles of the BJP and the Congress recently shared objectionable morphed images of each other’s leaders. Such actions, much like Donald Trump sharing his own deepfakes, validate felonious behaviour to credulous netizens.