Strengthen global net to catch animal smugglers

More than a week after the rescue of five baby orangutans from Odisha’s Balasore district, the whodunit continues to baffle the nation. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, a central agency, and the state’s special task force are on the job. But very little has surfaced in terms of clues to trace the apes’ route from their home in the rainforests of Indonesia and Malaysia to an alien land far away.

It appears to be a smuggling operation gone wrong, with traffickers dumping the babies near the eastern coast. Orangutan smuggling is not new in India. A spate of seizures in Mizoram, Assam and Maharashtra in recent years shows that the illegal trade uses the Myanmar-Thailand-Bangladesh route to feed demand in the country. It’s possible that with the enforcement agencies focused on known smuggling corridors in the Northeast, the traffickers were trying a new route through Odisha.

The investigation requires the support of international agencies working against wildlife trafficking. Rehabilitating the baby apes is also desirable, but their lineage must be established and the primates repatriated as per UNEP’s Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. Orangutans are facing the scourge of expanding palm plantations and climate change eroding their natural habitats. Yet home is where they belong, not in our zoos.