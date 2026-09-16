With the US weaponising the final frontier, space treaty needs an update

In a move that could trigger a perilous space-based arms race, the US on Monday admitted to deploying “on-orbit space control weapons”. While the nature of weapons installed remained classified in the US air force secretary’s announcement, experts warned it could take weapons of mass destruction literally to the next frontier.

The deployment threatens the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, signed by at least 118 countries including India, the US, China and Russia (as part of the erstwhile Soviet Union). It bans WMDs in space and prohibits militarisation of celestial bodies, including building military bases and conducting weapons tests. It, however, does not ban conventional systems or counter-space technologies in low-Earth orbits. But the ‘known unknown’ of the weapons deployed begs the question: how far are we from a nuclear arms race in space?

Several countries have for long been capable of a space arms race. In January 1975, the Soviet Union remotely fired 20 shells from the Salyut-3 space station. China and India have destroyed their own defunct satellites using missiles fired from the ground in 2007 and 2019, respectively. None of this, however, violated the 1967 treaty. China and Russia have also developed space-based capabilities for electronic warfare.