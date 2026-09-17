DKS unveils vision for 2037, has to deliver by 2028 poll

It has been rollercoaster for Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during his first 100 days in the hot seat. The milestone has been marked by new schemes, public measures and not a few controversies. Over the past three months, Shivakumar has announced major decisions, cleared investments of over ₹43,000 crore and unveiled a vision for building a $1-trillion state economy with what he terms ‘druda sankalpa’ (literally, strong resolve). Knowing well that he cannot rest on the goodwill of the five welfare guarantees that are synonymous with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar introduced a sixth Bhu Guarantee scheme to digitise and regularise land records. Upgrade of irregular property records to compliant status brought in some much-needed revenues. The initial dynamism has not worn out yet—the administration is still cracking the whip on garbage and debris littering, clearing footpaths and fixing potholes, with Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda at the helm.

But some of Shivakumar’s big-ticket projects for Bengaluru have run into opposition. The 7,500-acre Bidadi township project has been put on the back-burner and the Parks Amendment Bill has been withdrawn. The opposition also forced U-turn on a tunnel road scything through the city’s prime lung-space of Lalbagh. These retractions have somewhat soured the image of a hands-on Chief Minister.