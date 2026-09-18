High stakes for all in Telangana in land probes

Notwithstanding intermittent rains, the unusual heat coursing through Hyderabad perhaps reflects the state of political affairs in Telangana capital. A few weeks ago, the ruling Congress was battling internal squabbles and fierce attacks from opposition BRS over private properties in various parts of the state mistakenly barred from being sold or transferred. Now the tables have turned, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launching a counterattack and turning up the heat. On the floor of the Assembly, he accused BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, his family members and associates of land grab and ordered an immediate enquiry on the former CM’s farmhouse.

To some, the unfolding episode might not seem out of place amid today’s fractious political environment. However, there is more to it than meets the eye. Enquiry has begun on KCR’s farmhouse to verify if he had illegally taken over 388 acres of government land. The allegations against his son, former IT minister K T Rama Rao, and senior party leader Harish Rao, a real estate tycoon who stands accused of acquiring as much land as the airport itself, are also serious in nature.