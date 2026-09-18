High stakes for all in Telangana in land probes

Notwithstanding intermittent rains, the unusual heat coursing through Hyderabad perhaps reflects the state of political affairs in Telangana capital. A few weeks ago, the ruling Congress was battling internal squabbles and fierce attacks from opposition BRS over private properties in various parts of the state mistakenly barred from being sold or transferred. Now the tables have turned, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launching a counterattack and turning up the heat. On the floor of the Assembly, he accused BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, his family members and associates of land grab and ordered an immediate enquiry on the former CM’s farmhouse.
To some, the unfolding episode might not seem out of place amid today’s fractious political environment. However, there is more to it than meets the eye. Enquiry has begun on KCR’s farmhouse to verify if he had illegally taken over 388 acres of government land. The allegations against his son, former IT minister K T Rama Rao, and senior party leader Harish Rao, a real estate tycoon who stands accused of acquiring as much land as the airport itself, are also serious in nature.
It’s not yet clear whether the Revanth government will be able to take the probe to its conclusion or the issue will end up in courts. What’s certain at this moment is that the political fallout for the BRS would be significant if anything amiss is unearthed. On the other hand, any vindication of the BRS leaders’ innocence could prove damaging for the CM. Besides, the Congress too is facing similar allegations with the BRS claiming the ruling party’s leadership owns land parcels near the planned Bharat Future City. The strategies at play have the potential of delivering a devastating blow for either party. For the common man watching the slugfest, the message received is one of rising land prices and probable plunder.
To restore faith in the system, an impartial and transparent enquiry is required. It also needs to be wrapped up in a time-bound manner. At the same time, the government has the responsibility to sort out the problems arising out of Section 22A of the Registration Act, 1908, whose misapplication allegedly placed wrong private properties on the prohibited list. At stake are not just political fortunes—all of this directly affects the people of Telangana.