Let US polls season play out to parry Trump's tariff threat

With US President Donald Trump signing the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act shortly after Congress cleared it, policy watchers suspect he would use it to nudge India towards a bilateral trade agreement that is yet to be concluded. Just the other day, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India was waiting for Washington to offer a preferential rate in comparison to the competition. But that flexibility and sovereignty in decision-making could be under test, as the sanctions Act authorises Trump to impose up to 100 percent tariff on India and four other big buyers of Russian energy, arguing their decisions are fueling President Vladimir Putin’s war machine against Ukraine. Why, then, target India alone?

Data put out by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air shows that between December 2022 and August 2026, China imported about 50 percent of Russia’s crude, India 37 percent, while Turkey and the European Union were next in the pecking order at 5 percent each. With Trump expected to treat Xi Jinping with pomp at the White House this week, chances of playing the tariff game with the Chinese President are next to negligible. He notably did not penalise Beijing when he doubled the levy on New Delhi to 50 percent last year over Russian buy before he rolled it back. Another round of tariffs on India could draw a similar cold stare. As for Turkey and the EU, their volumes of Russian imports are way too small compared to India’s exposure.