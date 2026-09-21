Indian starts well despite bumpy logistics at Asiad

When it was announced that Japan would host the 2026 Asian Games, athletes and fans assumed the organisers would not have the planning weaknesses often associated with massive multi-discipline sporting events. But even Japan, a country experienced in hosting such events and noted for its efficiency and clockwork-like precision, fumbled on the challenges of executing such an event in the modern era. Athletes felt so short-changed over the last week that the Indian sports ministry had to come up with steps such as involving the diaspora to ensure the country’s athletes do not suffer logistical hardships in their bid to win continental glory.

As soon as the organising committee decided they would do away with a traditional Games Village, they did run the risk of facing operational challenges—and sure enough, they came up. For example, the Indian shooting contingent has to travel four hours every day to and from the playing arena, which is far from ideal for preparations. Although some of these drawbacks are understandable in the initial days of a big event, most of them could have been avoided. The distance between spread-out venues, though a troublesome issue, seems to be the new normal. Given the ballooning expenses and increasing global resistance to hosting mega events using public money, international sports meets could be planned in a similar manner in the future. Last week offered some priceless lessons for India, which is hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 and is bidding to host two more—Olympics 2036 and Asian Games 2038.