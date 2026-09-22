IIT must ensure probe into tragedy, follow with reforms

The students’ latest statement offers an opening. Their demands have been placed before the institute’s director, who has acknowledged them even as calls for his resignation continue. An open house also allowed students to put their concerns directly to the administration. The task now is to turn this into real change: credible grievance mechanisms, transparent disciplinary procedures, support for students under pressure and an impartial probe of discrimination allegations.

IITs reflect a contradiction visible elsewhere in India. The country is expanding its technological and scientific capacity even as hierarchy, patriarchy, authority and exclusion continue to shape everyday life in classrooms, offices, hospitals and public institutions. Political polarisation tends to deepen these divisions. The lessons and victories of the Jantar Mantar protest must not be ignored or frittered away by the stakeholders concerned. Matters must now move from accusation to inquiry and reform.

For Wakode’s parents, nothing can undo their loss. The least the institution can offer is honesty and a process they can trust. Students, too, have a responsibility to keep raising difficult questions without politicising the search for accountability. The institution shoulders the greater responsibility: students from different backgrounds should encounter the same rules and receive the same dignity. The institution must determine whether that is happening, and where it is not, correct it.