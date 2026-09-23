Balance must in Western Ghats development plans

A special session of the Karnataka legislature convened to discuss the Kasturirangan Committee report on the Western Ghats rejected its recommendations and sought modifications to the seventh draft notification issued by the Union Environment Ministry on July 27, 2026. The state has sought a year to conduct a fresh forest survey through a technical committee, along the lines of the Kerala model, and consult the Centre thereafter. All political parties in Karnataka oppose the notification, which proposes an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) covering about 37 percent of the Western Ghats—59,940 sq km across six states. In Karnataka, this covers 20,668 sq km and 1,449 villages across 10 districts. Villagers fear displacement and loss of livelihood. The state is expected to formally respond by September 27, 2026.

The report has been criticised for relying on remote sensing and satellite imagery from 2012 to demarcate ‘natural’ and ‘cultural’ landscapes. Given the changes since then, Karnataka’s proposal for a ground survey merits consideration. Kerala had adopted a similar approach through the Oommen V Oommen Committee, which conducted a survey and submitted its report in 2014, seeking changes to the proposed ESA. The National Green Tribunal subsequently granted relaxations and reduced its extent. Karnataka has maintained that people cannot be evicted, while making it clear that further encroachment and unregulated commercialisation cannot be allowed.