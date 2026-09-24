Apart from culprits, act against assault videos shared online

Women and girls are accustomed to having their movements restricted in the name of safety. If they venture out alone and face violence, society often turns the accusatory lens on them to police their behaviour, rather than the perpetrator. Taking a male relative or friend along is thought to protect them. Yet, recent incidents in a New Delhi park and two Bihar districts have shown that even such a safeguard can be meaningless. On the contrary, the presence of a boy with a young girl is easily weaponised against her on the euphemism of ‘moral policing’. In reality, this behaviour that is often exercised by men—and validated by other men—is another way in which patriarchal values are reinforced by clamping down on women’s rights and freedoms.

In the Delhi case, three men are accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, who was accompanied by a male friend, by posing as police personnel. In Bihar’s Jamui, the violence that a girl and her teenage classmates faced after sundown was filmed. Just days later, another video from Samastipur was shared in which a group rounds up on a young couple in broad daylight.