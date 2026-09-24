MLA disqualification puts glare on other defectors

Telangana is headed for yet another bypoll with the Supreme Court on Thursday upholding the high court order disqualifying former MLA Danam Nagender under the anti-defection law. The ruling has once again brought to the fore the vexed question of defection and the Speaker’s role in deciding its consequence.

Nagender won at the last Assembly elections on a BRS ticket and soon walked over to the ruling Congress. He then contested the Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket. Apart from him, nine others had also defected to the Congress from the BRS. After repeated raps from the judiciary for delays, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar dismissed disqualification pleas against all of them, reasoning there was no substantive evidence against the legislators.

However, the high court found the Speaker’s decision on Nagender to be in violation of Article 191(2) and the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The Supreme Court rightly upheld the verdict, for it is obvious that by contesting on a Congress ticket, Nagender had given up his membership of the opposition party. The development forces us to seriously reconsider whether to let the Speaker function as a quasi-judicial tribunal or have a separate impartial body to adjudicate on defections.