Trump-Xi meeting: A useful handrail in a fractured world

The Washington summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may have produced no dramatic breakthrough, but reducing it to ceremony would miss its larger significance. In a world increasingly riven by wars, trade tussles, technological rivalry and competing power blocs, the leaders of two of its most consequential powers are still talking. That, at the very least, offers a measure of stability.

Xi’s warning about the “Thucydides trap” was noteworthy. The danger is not that Washington and Beijing disagree. It is that competition between an established superpower and a rising one could acquire a momentum of its own, particularly as trade, artificial intelligence, military technology and Taiwan become increasingly contested arenas of strategic rivalry. If unchecked, such competition could deepen the fractures already running through the international order. Xi argued that cooperation would benefit both China and the US, suggesting that the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and Trump’s “making America great again” need not be competing ambitions.

The summit did produce some tangible movement. The two sides extended their trade truce by two months and have moved towards tariff reductions covering about $30 billion in two-way trade through the Board of Trade. The measures fall well short of a grand bargain, but they keep a crucial channel of engagement alive. At a time when trade tensions could easily spill into a wider economic confrontation, even limited agreements offer some breathing space and a chance for both sides to negotiate rather than escalate. The contrast with Trump’s address at the UN General Assembly was revealing. At the UN, the call for peace was framed through American strength and the threat of overwhelming force, particularly towards Iran; in Washington, the language was more measured—rivalry, yes; confrontation, no. That distinction could matter increasingly in an unsettled world.