Make universities safe, where fear retreats and curiosity thrives

Though the triggers were different, the common thread was of administrative apathy and the absence of loud condemnation from faculty members. It’s as if an enforced code of obedience is trying to stifle the spirit of enquiry, which universities are expected to inculcate, and expression of dissent, which is a basic right. Things came to such a pass that Justice Jasmeet Singh of the Delhi High Court recently reminded the JNU administration that students should not be fined for merely smiling at demonstrators, as it was their right to protest.

Disturbingly, the fire is often stoked directly by politicians. Earlier in September, the West Bengal Chief Minister led a rally of Naga sadhus that stopped outside Jadavpur University and performed rituals—less than a month after a mob had vandalised the campus while harassing and threatening female students.

The safety and security of women and freshers on campus must be treated as paramount. Rape, assault and molestation have no place whatsoever in a university environment and must be regarded as an anathema. A university is a place for enquiry of the mind, not a place where students should feel they are under surveillance to detect potential culprits. Any discussion of campus safety must begin with ensuring a secure environment in which students, particularly women, can study and live without fear.