Women's chess lives up to promise at the Samarkand Olympiad

Not meeting one’s own standards is always disappointing. But such comparison should not weigh too heavily on Indian men’s and women’s chess teams after their performance at the Samarkand Olympiad over the last two weeks. The open team, anchored by R Praggnanandhaa, returned with silver. In the women’s discipline, led by the seasoned Koneru Humpy, they won a bronze. Sure, they were both defending champions from the Budapest Olympiad of 2024. But we must consider that chess has never been this competitive, featuring a wide global field filled with talented players.

For the open team, D Gukesh’s return to form—winning silver from Board 4—was indeed heartening. The world champion, who has been battling inconsistent form for over a year, buried his ego and opted to play on the lowest-ranked board. It served the dual purpose of giving India priceless wins while helping him rediscover his form barely two months before he is scheduled to defend his world title against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov. Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa, who has been on a hot streak over the last few months, won a bronze on the top board.