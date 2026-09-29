Plug systemic leaks in Odisha welfare scheme

A recent audit has exposed gaping holes in the implementation of a welfare scheme meant for more than 40 lakh construction workers in Odisha. From manipulation of data to alleged embezzlement of funds, the Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana appears to have been compromised in various ways. Huge sums were found to have been misappropriated by exploiting a leaky system. The audit revealed that financial benefits of around ₹1,300 crore were credited to more than 15,000 bank accounts for which proper documentation was not available in the database. More than 2,400 workers who had been declared dead were found collecting foodgrains from the public distribution system in 2024-25; their Aadhaar authentication had been carried out without raising an alarm, exposing the depth of systemic irregularities. In more than 9,000 cases, death certificates uploaded on the Nirman Shramik portal did not match other records. Breaches were also detected in the disbursement of marriage assistance.

After the findings came to light, the state government constituted an inquiry committee. One can only hope it would lead to concrete corrective action, because similar exercises from the past offer little reassurance. Corruption in the scheme was first spotted in Rayagada district two years ago, prompting probes by the anti-corruption and economic offences wings. An FIR was lodged and a district labour officer suspended. But there has been little visible action since.