Plug systemic leaks in Odisha welfare scheme

A recent audit has exposed gaping holes in the implementation of a welfare scheme meant for more than 40 lakh construction workers in Odisha. From manipulation of data to alleged embezzlement of funds, the Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana appears to have been compromised in various ways. Huge sums were found to have been misappropriated by exploiting a leaky system. The audit revealed that financial benefits of around ₹1,300 crore were credited to more than 15,000 bank accounts for which proper documentation was not available in the database. More than 2,400 workers who had been declared dead were found collecting foodgrains from the public distribution system in 2024-25; their Aadhaar authentication had been carried out without raising an alarm, exposing the depth of systemic irregularities. In more than 9,000 cases, death certificates uploaded on the Nirman Shramik portal did not match other records. Breaches were also detected in the disbursement of marriage assistance.
After the findings came to light, the state government constituted an inquiry committee. One can only hope it would lead to concrete corrective action, because similar exercises from the past offer little reassurance. Corruption in the scheme was first spotted in Rayagada district two years ago, prompting probes by the anti-corruption and economic offences wings. An FIR was lodged and a district labour officer suspended. But there has been little visible action since.
The scheme provides a crucial social security net through benefits ranging from educational and marriage assistance for workers’ children to maternity and death benefits. Given its enormous beneficiary base and the volume of public money involved, the scale of irregularities is deeply disturbing. The findings suggest a serious systemic failure of verification, monitoring and evaluation. The government must undertake a comprehensive verification of beneficiaries on the rolls, including those receiving the questionable benefits. More importantly, it must establish how such glaring discrepancies escaped detection despite Aadhaar-based authentication and other safeguards. The alleged irregularities point to possible complicity or negligence at multiple levels of the administration. The government must therefore follow the money trail, fix responsibility and make the inquiry findings public.
Much of this could have been prevented had the state acted decisively when the irregularities surfaced two years ago. What is needed now is a thorough clean-up and fixing of accountability so that the leaks are plugged for good.