States need to reduce burden of teachers' non-academic duties

Karnataka’s government schoolteachers may soon be spared official surveys and census duties if the Karnataka Protection of Teachers from Non-Educational Deployment Bill becomes law. The draft legislation seeks to regulate the deployment of teachers for non-academic activities, particularly during critical periods such as examinations, while protecting them from legal repercussions for refusing such assignments. The proposal has understandably been welcomed by the teaching community.

Over the past two years, Karnataka’s teachers have spent considerable time away from classrooms—conducting a sub-caste survey in May 2025, a socio-educational survey in September-October 2025, house enumeration in April-May 2026 and, since June, the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The Census is due next year.

For teachers and students alike, this is an extraordinary disruption. And this is not a Karnataka-specific problem. Government schoolteachers across the country are routinely called upon for a range of non-teaching assignments. In the tug between administrative duties and academics, it is regrettable that the latter often gets the short shrift. Schools are left to cope with guest teachers and non-teaching staff, while children from poorer families, who may not have access to private tuition, are particularly vulnerable to learning gaps.