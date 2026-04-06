Quick Take | For humanity's sake

Among the war crimes Israel is committing is targeted degradation of health infrastructure. If it offered the suspicion of militia tunnels under hospitals as a reason for destroying them in Gaza, it has dropped the fig-leaf for attacks on Iran and Lebanon. The WHO has said the Israel-US combine hit as many as 13 health facilities in the first week of bombing Iran. Since then, the verified number has climbed to 20, with the unverified claim of hits at more than 200 hospitals, labs and drug facilities. Such action, indefensible under any ruse, is making it more difficult for other nations to join the war effort. Will Israel and America be able to protect their own future generations from the guilt of their excesses?