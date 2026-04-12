Quick Take | Auntie misfire

A 61-year-old Indian-origin nurse in the UK was awarded ₹1.8 lakh after a tribunal found that a colleague kept calling her “auntie” even though she asked him to stop. The case is about more than just words; it’s about listening to others. In parts of Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, calling someone “auntie” or “uncle” shows respect and warmth. But in a British office, it can feel over-familiar or even suggest age bias. When people move between cultures, these faultlines get highlighted. People have the right to choose how they are addressed. Cultural customs should not outweigh personal preferences. Real respect means paying attention to what someone asks, not just what you intend.