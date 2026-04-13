Quick Take | Planet of evolving apes

Though recent history may suggest otherwise, internecine war isn’t an exclusive preserve of humans. A study published this week in the journal Science reports that a “civil war” has been raging in Uganda for years between bands of chimpanzees who were part of a closely-knit group for decades until 2015. Primatologist Aaron Sandel noted the surprisingly human-like tendency of sustained factional violence—a behaviour not noted by earlier primatologists like Jane Goodall. The worry is amplified by the fact that chimpanzees are considered endangered. Once the video of a chimp battle went viral, several observers noted with dark humour that unlike Israel, they didn’t harm the reporter. Perhaps shows that we are lacking even the honour shown among apes.