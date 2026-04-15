Quick Take | Planned parenthood

A ‘child support’ case concerning cats in Bengaluru has netizens raising eyebrows and scratching heads over the ethics of pet parenting. One parent’s tomcat impregnated the neighbours’ queen. So far, so common in our urban jungles. But trouble brewed when four kittens were born and the not-so-happy neighbour dumped the litter at the tommy’s parents’ home, who refused to house them. The conflict came to such a pass that police officials from the Seshadripuram station had to settle the dispute by finding other ailurophiles to take care of the kittens. This shines light on the duties that come with pet parenting. A parent who does not want to look after the offspring must have him neutered or her spayed. Otherwise, they must share the responsibility.