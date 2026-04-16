Quick Take : Food for thought

One of the sectors the Gulf war is hitting hard is food exports. The latest perishable to see prices crash because of choked West Asian routes is banana, with farmers in the largest producer states Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Kerala incurring big losses. Other exported foods that depend substantially on Gulf markets include premium rice, meat, spices and onions. Mango producers are also expressing anxiety over a lost export season. Though Indian customers are benefitting from the lower prices, the producers are in dire straits. Higher fertiliser prices are adding to their woes. With the war’s resolution still up in the air, the conversation among Indian lawmakers must shift towards supporting the farmers who feed this $12-billion market.