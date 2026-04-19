Quick Take | Polls go bot

AI chatbots have flummoxed Brazil’s top electoral court, TSE, six months before their presidential election. Thousands of users are prompting bots to name the best or most winnable candidate. The court has barred chatbots from offering opinions, yet tests show the ban’s not working. The concern is clear: in a hyper-connected country, such outputs could muddy campaigns and deepen polarisation. Brazil is not alone. One in ten Dutch voters relied on such tools during the 2025 elections. The TSE, however, has no clear path to enforce its own rule. Platforms respond with stock lines that their bots do not favour candidates. A wake-up call for India when such prompts flood Grok one day.