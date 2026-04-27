Quick Take | How to limit screens

The UK government has updated its parental guidance on something policy makers across India are debating—children’s screen-time. The new norms, which considered the latest research, prescribe no solo screen-time for under-twos and the maximum of an hour a day for 2-5 year olds, without any screens at meals. A study published last year by AIIMS Raipur researchers showed Indian children under five spend an average of 2.2 hours daily on screens, more than double the limit recommended by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. A tenth of Indian toddlers are give a screen to calm them while being fed. If we don’t want to impair the next generation’s language and cognitive skills, we must limit usage and replace screens with storytelling during meals and during the hour before bed.