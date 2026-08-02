Quick Take

Quick Take | The cooling trap

The emissions out of AC units and their source of energy is adding up to an already complicated climate paradox in Europe
Air conditioning external units are seen on the wall of a building in Rome
Air conditioning external units are seen on the wall of a building in Rome(Photo | Associated Press)
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Europe's record-breaking heat is changing old habits. Air conditioning, long dismissed as an unnecessary luxury, is becoming a necessity as temperatures cross 38°C and heat-related deaths run into the thousands. Sales are rising fast, with industry association Eurovent projecting that the EU will have over 100 million household ACs by 2030. Here’s the paradox. Together, those machines could emit 15-20 million tonnes of CO2 annually and, unless powered by clean electricity, add to the emissions warming the planet. The heat creates a need for cooling, and the cooling risks adding to the heat. But once societies become used to air-conditioned comfort, will they ever be willing—or even able—to give it up?