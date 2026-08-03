Quick Take | Debating don'ts

The more you tell us what to wear, the more we’ll defy you. That sentiment—one of the most visible features of youth zeitgeist across eras—recently bubbled up in Delhi again. After St Stephen’s College proscribed students from wearing shorts to most areas in the institution including classrooms, labs and library, many students staged a protest the following day by doing exactly what they were told not to. Such a clothing code isn’t new for educational institutions—even at St Stephen’s. The fact that it has been observed often in breach should advise the authorities against repeating them. As our cities become unbearably hot and humid, it might just be a smarter way to dress. How about college campuses debating the motion?