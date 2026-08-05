Quick Take | Using AI against AI

It’s not just potential hirers who are eyeing your LinkedIn profile. Researchers from fields like organisational psychology and labour history are increasingly mining the professional networking site for data. An intriguingly titled paper—'Time travel on professional profiles’—authored by a team led by Stanford University economist Nicholas Bloom has fired a volley at this burgeoning field. It shows that a fifth of US LinkedIn users went back to revise their past employment histories. So far, so natural to highlight skills reflecting job market mutations. What’s interesting is the sharp difference in retroactive edits post 2022, when users started using AI chatbots. In this growing corner of labour economics research, one subject is screaming for more attention: the skills job seekers are highlighting as automation increases.