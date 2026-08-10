Quick Take

Quick Take | Do as Potterheads

Much is possible when common people care for artistic heritage, real or fictional
The memorial for Dobby on Freshwater West beach in Wales
The memorial for Dobby on Freshwater West beach in Wales(Photo | X.com)
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Things recently went up a notch in the life-and-art mutual imitation society when devotion to a fictional character altered a nation’s strategic decision and imperilled a historic site. A multimillion-dollar power cable between the UK and Ireland was recently relocated after fans of Dobby—the loveable, large-eared house-elf in the Harry Potter series—cried foul at the ‘desecration’ of his fictional grave on a beach along the Wales coast. However, the new site is close to some Bronze Age remains. Much is possible when common people care for artistic heritage, real or fictional. R K Narayan’s Mysuru house was restored after public protests in the 1990s; in sharp contrast, Abanindranath Tagore’s last home in Kolkata remains in disrepair, unmindful of the creative force it once housed.

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The New Indian Express
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