Quick Take | Accountability in ruins

After flattening Gaza for two years, Israel is systematically removing evidence of its crimes. Rights organisations have recently flagged the fact that Israel is moving millions of tonnes of rubble out of the Palestinian territory. Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reports that this radical urban re-engineering is erasing evidence of Israel’s genocide.

The remains of many of the more than 73,000 Palestinians killed are still buried in the concrete debris along with ammunition fragments—material crucial for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice that is supported by more than 20 nations. The UN and all those nations must make efforts to preserve evidence for a trial that’s set to be as consequential as those held in Nuremberg after the Second World War.