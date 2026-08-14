Quick Take | Colder shoulders

Most opinion polls can be picked apart for weaknesses on how it’s done and who’s doing it. Faults can be found on both counts in Pew Research Center’s poll of how people in 36 nations view India. But the mirror it holds up, especially in the neighbourhood, may be worth a closer look. Though 42 percent Bangladeshis thought warmly about India, only 25 percent Indians returned the favour. Asymmetric love was felt with Sri Lankans, too—79 percent of them for us, but only 49 percent of us for them. Many more Indian adults considered Pakistan the greatest threat than Pakistanis felt about India. If it doesn’t want to be seen as a scrooge in the hood, India would do well to reflect on the effect incessant divisive propaganda has on citizens’ worldview.