Quick Take | Genocide on trial

Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s dreadful call for killing “30 to 40 Palestinians” in Gaza nightly, aired in a podcast on Sunday, must be loudly condemned from every corner of the world. The appalling self-incriminating remark comes at a time Israel is systematically removing evidence of its crimes from Gaza by moving out millions of tonnes of rubble from the Palestinian territory, among which are the remains of thousands of killed Palestinians along with ammunition fragments. South Africa and the 20-plus nations that have joined its genocide case at the International Court of Justice must be at the forefront of efforts to preserve evidence for the most consequential international trial since Nuremberg after the Second World War.