Quick Take | More Tukaram Mundhes

The attention one IAS officer’s unsparing regulatory action has attracted across India speaks to the charged atmosphere in which people are increasingly demanding effective governance. In barely four months as Maharashtra’s food and drug administration commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe has taken on top government offices and big private companies for flouting food safety rules. After noting unhygienic practices at the Bombay High Court and Mantralaya canteens, he has put Bollywood bigwigs Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn on notice for appearing in surrogate ads for banned products. The high court, which recently rebuked the FDA for a “shoot first” approach, should put its own house in order first. The Cockroach Janta Party has sounded alarm about technical disruptions at the court’s recent clerk recruitment exam. Accountability is demanded of all offices.