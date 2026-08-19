Quick Take

Quick Take | Get the basics right

Recent audit reports reveal that India is far from 'Amrit kaal' in regard to something as basic as drinking water
Cadets of Scouts Guides provide drinking water to the migrants sitting in a Shramik Special train for their native places during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Mathura Railway Station Thursday May 28 2020.
Cadets of Scouts Guides provide drinking water to the migrants sitting in a Shramik Special train for their native places during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Mathura Railway Station Thursday May 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
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Where the government is talking about glinting surfaces its auditor has found grime. The Comptroller and Auditor General’s recently-released compliance audit of 512 non-suburban stations in 2023-24 found 90 percent of them deficient in essential amenities like drinking water, seating, toilets, shelters, fans and signage. Even high-revenue, high-footfall stations showed persistent deficiencies. Water from the taps of dozens of stations was found infected with E-coli bacteria. The audit took place more than a year after the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched and its report was released just before a ‘Station Mahotsav’ was announced to showcase local heritage at 103 locations. Almost 300 crore journeys were logged through India’s 5,908 non-suburban railway stations in 2023-24. It only shows the massive effort required to improve basic amenities along the nation’s lifeline.

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The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com