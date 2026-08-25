Quick Take

Quick Take | Machine learning

A China-made humanoid robot just beat Usain Bolt's record by three-fourth of a second. And that's not even the first one to do it
Scenes from the sprinting event at the second World Humanoid Robot Games which opened on Saturday in Beijing
Scenes from the sprinting event at the second World Humanoid Robot Games which opened on Saturday in Beijing(Photo | X.com)
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The World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing are throwing up images that are more curious than awe-inspiring. On Tuesday, a made-in-China biped ran 100 metres in 8.86 seconds, bettering its own 9.39-second mark set earlier—both faster than Usain Bolt’s world record of 9.58 seconds set in 2009. Should we now qualify the Jamaican sprinter’s feat as a ‘human record’? There was also a terrifying moment when a humanoid crashed into a barrier while its human handler stayed away from the sparks it gave off. Do we really want robots to run races, or compete at football, as it happened at the RoboCup in South Korea earlier this year? We should instead make them work on tasks that need filling-in. How about keeping elders company or cleaning sewers?

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The New Indian Express
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