Quick Take | Himalayan fury

There’s no denying that the image of a massive body of water rushing to find level—like the videos that emerged from northern Nepal’s Rasuwa area on Wednesday—terrifies us. The flash flood pummelling down the Bhote Koshi river north of Kathmandu, triggered by an earthquake that set off an avalanche, has claimed at least 95 lives, with 600 others including 105 Indian nationals reported missing. While the government rushes relief to the neighbouring country, we must also look closer at the continuing flood devastation in Assam, where the Brahmaputra’s level is expected to rise again. With at least 107 deaths and 1.5 lakh people displaced, it’s a matter deserving national attention. Start with information about the emerging threat and reliable agencies through which to offer help.