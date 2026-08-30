Quick Take | Winged instrusion

Germans were scratching their heads recently, wondering how a bunch of mosquitoes had entered their airspace, probably as stowaways aboard a flight, and infected six workers at Frankfurt Airport. Two died. For a country that had forgotten malaria, authorities suddenly had to dust off treatment protocols. They set traps to catch the intruders. If caught, the mosquitoes will be tested to establish their species and origin. For Frankfurt, it’s a case of once bitten, twice shy after a similar run-in in 2023. India should take note. Eradicating malaria by 2030 will be a major achievement, but keeping it out may prove just as important. Mosquitoes, after all, have their own travel plans.