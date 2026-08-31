Quick Take | Cleaning up after

A second fire in two months at the Kodungaiyur dump yard, one of two sites where Chennai’s solid waste is parked, should be taken by all municipalities as a warning. An official of the city’s solid waste management department told this newspaper that methane generated from biodegradable waste had caused the fire that set off noxious fumes affecting several north Chennai localities. It reminds us that India lacks a sustainable policy to manage the immense amounts of solid and liquid waste generated daily by its cities. Technology today allows us to use robotic sorting, biomining, solar-powered compactors and advanced recycling. Not cost—the only thing stopping rich municipalities from managing our waste more efficiently is the apathy of decision makers.