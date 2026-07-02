Quick Take | Crèche concerns

The alleged abuse of toddlers at an information technology company’s crèche in Bengaluru presents a deeply troubling picture. The details put out by local child protection officials point to the assigned caregivers’ lack of training at a minimum, and lack of empathy at worst. That this happened on the campus of a large multinational in one of the most organised industrial sectors compounds the worries. The training required for looking after children aged below six broadens the questions about how such caregivers were chosen and their work audited, especially when complaints of abuse had reportedly been aired. As the recently-promulgated labour codes regarding social security and working conditions reiterate, daycare centres are extremely crucial for parents—especially women—to be able to join the workforce. We owe them extra-special attention.