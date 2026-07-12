Quick Take | The height of harm

A new American study finds that rising SUV hood heights have contributed to thousands of pedestrian deaths over the past two decades. Average SUV hood heights have increased by 11 to 24 percent in this period, placing the point of impact above a pedestrian’s centre of gravity. Instead of rolling onto the hood, victims are thrown onto the road. Taller front ends also create larger blind spots that make children and shorter adults harder to see. The findings deserve attention in India, where SUVs now account for well over 50 percent of new passenger vehicle sales and feature taller front ends. Stronger pedestrian-safety standards should keep pace with this market shift.