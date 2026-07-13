Quick Take | Unidentified wave

The US government’s latest release of previously-unpublished UFO documents sank without a ripple in the space-time continuum of public attention. The fourth tranche included 40 files featuring 19 unreleased videos, along with photographs, audio files and documents from the Pentagon, FBI, CIA, Nasa and the US department of energy. It seems the ‘unidentified’ objects come in all forms—from a hovering diamond-shaped light and a six-pointed star to a high-speed rectangular projectile. By now, even those in favour of wearing tinfoil hats have begun wearing off the hype. Instead, each release—cleared by the US President—is being questioned for its timing apropos a past or future wave of unflattering headlines. One wonders what’s in store for the world now.