Quick Take

Quick Take | Unidentified wave

The energy among conspiracy theorists and sky-scanners for extra terrestrial life is numbing down as the 'UFO files' released by the Trump administration seems to lose traction
Attendees at the Edinburg UFO festival donning tin foil hats in Edinburg, Texas in
Attendees at the Edinburg UFO festival donning tin foil hats in Edinburg, Texas in (Photo | AP)
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The US government’s latest release of previously-unpublished UFO documents sank without a ripple in the space-time continuum of public attention. The fourth tranche included 40 files featuring 19 unreleased videos, along with photographs, audio files and documents from the Pentagon, FBI, CIA, Nasa and the US department of energy. It seems the ‘unidentified’ objects come in all forms—from a hovering diamond-shaped light and a six-pointed star to a high-speed rectangular projectile. By now, even those in favour of wearing tinfoil hats have begun wearing off the hype. Instead, each release—cleared by the US President—is being questioned for its timing apropos a past or future wave of unflattering headlines. One wonders what’s in store for the world now.